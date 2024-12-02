Daon launches SaaS-based platform





The new product was designed to support the creation and deployment of user journeys across the company’s entire digital identity lifecycle. TrustX was optimised by artificial intelligence and machine learning for reducing fraud and other online threads, as well as to minimise the presence of friction in the customer experience.

TrustX was built to offer businesses and companies the needed services and solutions to create, deploy, assess, monitor, as well to modify the digital identity journeys of their customer base. This includes the verification of the users, authentication, as well the process of maintaining full regulatory compliance.

The platform also offers a no-code, drag-and-drop orchestration layer, which gives users the capability to create new workflows and customise pre-built workflows that meet their personal needs, preferences, and demands. Clients will also be able to leverage a new dashboard with a built-in reporting feature in order to enable data-driven decision-making.

TrustX was designed to run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and will take advantage of service elasticity and the variety of deployment options offered by the platform. It was set to be scalable to support global entities and to enable regional compliance and sovereignty requirements, regarding where data is processed and stored.











TrustX’s key features and services

The product will have the following key features that customers can benefit from: seamless identity continuity (meaning that the platform will provide efficient and easy integration between authentication and verification procedures, which will allow clients to build and update verification and authentication workflows in a faster and more secure manner), built-in compliance (consent module that uses privacy-by-design principles to ensure compliance with state as well as Government privacy laws), and an admin console (which will provide instant feedback on workflow processes and allow for custom reporting from process to individual client analytics).

Furthermore, users will have a fast and easy journey of deployment (while leveraging an orchestration layer where the client can quickly develop, test, and deploy their verification and authentication processes with minimal technical skills required), a templatised development approach (includes a couple of journey reference designs and templates which can be customised for each customer’s needs and preferences), as well as and back-end inter-operability (a feature that supports an open API, which was created to provide fast connectivity to a variety of third party software offerings).

TrustX will have a flexible SaaS hosting feature, which was developed to provide and offer all the benefits of a modern cloud service (AWS) while taking advantage of solutions elasticity, a number of hosting options, and security enhancements.

It will also have auto-updates, meaning that it will deliver continuous improvements to its software and suite of services in real time.



