Daon, ForgeRock reveal integration with biometric nodes





This series of nodes allows ForgeRock customers to add biometrics to their Intelligent Authentication solution, enabling secure and passwordless customer experiences. Daon is a technology partner of the ForgeRock Trust Network, offering its IdentityX platform for cross-channel, multi-factor authentication, and digital onboarding to ForgeRock customers. ForgeRock’s authentication and onboarding journeys, equipped with Daon’s IdentityX nodes, allow users to build rich, Daon-powered workflows, fully customised for their organisations’ precise needs.

Moreover, the joint solution provides accelerators for clients pursuing digital and virtual customer journeys, with out of the box support for e-KYC, identity theft, and account takeover protection, as well as multi-factor enrolment, authentication, and transaction signing. Also, Daon provides nodes for digital onboarding, which enables an all-digital onboarding path for organisations in any regulated industry including banking, payments, investments, and gaming, who are required to meet KYC/AML regulations for identity verification during account opening.