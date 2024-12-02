Daon biometrics to power digital banking solution from Kony

The platform will be accompanied by a suite of apps including digital banking apps for retail banking, business banking, loans, new account onboarding, digital wallets and a Digital Banking Marketplace that hosts third party partner services to help speed up the app development process. The solutions will be launched in the spring of 2018.

The Digital Banking Platform will authenticate customers with facial, fingerprint, and voice recognition biometrics using Daon’s IdentityX solution. The solution combines factors such as device-binding, geolocation, liveness detection, and more. The biometrics company has recently been selected by Visa to power biometrics for the Visa ID Intelligence Platform.