Danske Bank selects Worldline solution for 3D-Secure authentication

The 3D-Secure dynamic protocol authenticates the cardholder during ecommerce transactions to prevent fraud and is fully part of Worldline strong authentication solutions to secure all kind of financial transactions.

Delivered in SaaS mode, the Worldline ACS solution provides straight forward workflow management, activity monitoring and reporting, as well as fraud prevention capabilities. The solution delivered to Danske Bank will be tightly connected to the domestic ID solution in each of the Nordic countries.

Worldline is specialized in payments and transactional services industry, enabling its customers to offer smooth and innovative solutions to the end consumer. For more information about Wordline please check the profile in our company database.