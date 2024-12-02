Danal and Orange sign mobile identity services partnership agreement

Danal and Orange have formed this partnership to address the growing demand for Mobile identity service opportunities in Europe and beyond, providing services mainly involving auto form-filling/check-out and registration, ID Check (matching score) and localization services.

Danal is a provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by unique real-time connections to Mobile operator Networks and data. Danal’s Mobile Identity platform offers financial institutions and major retailers groundbreaking Mobile transaction risk management services, and streamlined, customer conversion solutions that lower customer abandon rates during registration and checkout.