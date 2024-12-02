Danal and A2iA partner for multi-factor ID verification

Danals mobile network operator (MNO) is now integrated with A2iAs ability to capture, pre-process, and extract data from official ID cards, passports and documents from government agencies, utility companies and other authoritative sources. ID Double Check service is being deployed with financial institutions, healthcare agencies, eCommerce and payment companies, as well as other industry verticals that share the need to verify consumers identities and proof of residency on smart phone apps or online on PC and mobile web.

The ID Double Check service addresses the market needs by helping organizations effectively meet their Know Your Customer and other regulatory compliances like anti-money laundering (AML), said Atreedev Banerjee, GM EU and VP Mobile Identity and Authentication at Danal.

Danal is a provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by connections to mobile operator networks and data. Danals Mobile Identity platform offers financial institutions and retailers, mobile transaction risk management services, and customer conversion solutions that lower customer abandon rates during registration and checkout.

A2iA is a company which develops applications for handwriting recognition and document management. A2iA also develops intelligent software tools that help end users optimize their data capture, document processing and workflow automation capabilities.