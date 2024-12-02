Damballa partners with PCI Security Standards Council

Damballa will work with the Council to achieve and improve payment data security worldwide through the ongoing development of the PCI Security Standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), PIN Transaction Security (PTS) requirements and the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS).

As a participating organization, Damballa adds its voice to the standards setting process and will receive previews of drafts of standards and supporting materials in order to provide feedback to shape their final versions, as well as engage a growing community of more than 700 organizations united to improve payment security worldwide.

Damballa will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council, participate in exclusive webinars and question and answer sessions with Council representatives, and review and discuss new versions of the PCI Security Standards while sharing cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual Community Meetings.

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and other standards that increase payment data security. Founded in 2006 by the major payment card brands American Express, Discover, JCB International, MasterCard and Visa, the Council has 700 Participating Organizations representing merchants, banks, processors and vendors.

Damballa is a network security monitoring company that provides evidence of threat-related activity needed to stop data theft. They discover criminal operators that have already bypassed perimeter defenses and pose a business risk. Their automated system works in real-time and over time regardless of the attack vector, device type or OS.