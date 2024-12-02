D4t4 Solutions launches the Celebrus Fraud Data Platform

The platform uses automated behavioural insights to eliminate new account, account takeover, and payment fraud. Celebrus FDP aims to reduce false positives through continuous authentication, enabling more accurate and sophisticated detection to improve the customer experience.

Celebrus FDP includes risk indicators and scorecards, real-time data capture of behavioural biometrics across all digital devices, and the ability to replay sessions and dive into individual digital profiles. Celebrus FDP has partnered with fraud management solutions to provide out-of-the-box integrations that aim to boost the ability to detect and block fraud before it happens. These initial partnerships and integrations include Quantexa, Teradata, and SAS, with more to come.