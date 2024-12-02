D4t4 expands partnership with Quantexa





By distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent digital behaviours, the combination of Celebrus and Quantexa will enable financial institutions to put a stop to mule fraud and remote account takeover fraud. The joint capability takes full advantage of Celebrus FDP's latest features, including Sense and Trace, which allows organisations to closely follow the activity of the mule accounts, find other associated identities compromised by fraudsters, and set alerts when a known mule account is used again.

Additional benefits include prioritisation of high-risk persons, businesses, channels, and losses; monitoring of all transactions in real-time for anomalous activity; automatic discounting of non-fraudulent events and reduction of false positives; activation of existing fraud management systems via direct integration; and prevention of a range of scams and fraud including romance scams, impersonation scams, investment scams, business account compromise scams, and more.

Since announcing its partnership with Quantexa, with the launch of the Celebrus FDP in June 2021, D4t4 Solutions has continued to improve with new capabilities and integrations.