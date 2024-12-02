D-ID gets USD 13.5 mln to protect against mass surveillance

The funding round was led by AXA Venture Partners, and other investors such as Pitango Venture Capital, Y-Combinator, AI Alliance, Hyundai Motor Company, OMRON Ventures, Maverick Ventures (US), Mindset Ventures, and Redds Capital.

D-ID plans to direct the funds to grow its sales and marketing activities, as well as continue to invest in R&D. The startup provides privacy solutions to enterprises who record or photograph individuals. Their proprietary software removes key biometric data from pictures and videos while preserving key attributes such as age, gender, and emotion.

D-ID employs experts in the fields of deep learning and computer vision. D-ID’s IP-protected solutions are being implemented in fortune 500 companies and institutions worldwide, according to the official press release.

The company’s photoprotection and video anonymisation solutions ensure the privacy of individuals caught on film or camera and allows organisations to store the media. Investors understand that corporations and individuals need video and photo anonymisation software so that they can both protect their customers and users and comply with GDPR and other privacy regulations.