Cyveillance teams up with CYREN for phishing protection

Under the agreement, Cyveillance will incorporate the CYREN Phishing Intelligence Feed into its own anti-phishing service.

Cyveillance Anti-Phishing solutions protect organizations from the earliest stages of a phishing attack, including pharming and malware, to the takedown and removal of phishing websites.

Cyveillance is a provider of cyber threat intelligence, enabling organizations to protect their information, infrastructure, and employees from physical and online threats found outside the network perimeter.

Founded in 1991, CYREN is a provider of cyber intelligence, offering next generation Security as a Service solutions to enterprises and powering the security solutions of more than 200 of the world’s IT and security technology providers.