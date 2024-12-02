Cyvatar launches ecommerce page for cybersecurity services

Having integrated full-commerce capabilities into its platform, the launch of the ecommerce page aims to showcase Cyvatar’s commitment towards innovation and ‘game-changing’ solutions for the future of cybersecurity, looking to simplify the customers’ ways of choosing cybersecurity services designed for their business needs.





Cyvatar’s ecommerce page and what it means for cybersecurity

Following the launch of the new ecommerce page, customers are no longer found in the position of having to carry out sales calls, time-consuming negotiations, and complex contracts, but are enabled to leverage flexible billing options, transparent pricing, and simplified cybersecurity in a matter of a few simple clicks.

Commenting on the announcement, Corey White, Cyvatar CEO advised that the company’s decision to launch ecommerce was driven by its dedication to providing a hassle-free experience for all Cyvatar members, as it aims to constantly look for ways to simplify how customers can secure their organisations against cyber threats. By launching the ecommerce page, Cyvatar aims to enable customers with the ability to purchase its services in a quick and easy manner, with no requirement for complex contracts, looking to make ‘cybersecurity simple’.











As Cyvatar provides a subscription-based, cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) that looks to protect its members, together with their resources and confidential information, the company’s products aim to ensure that customers are provided with a tangible and pivotal value from their security tools, from the point of conception and strategy, up to implementation and maintenance.

As per the information detailed in the announcement, Cyvatar’s method offers expert cybersecurity pros, processes, and security tools for compliance and cyberattack protection, with the company looking to guarantee proper identification of assets, installation, configuration, assessment, remediation, and maintenance.

The company aims to replace ownership with membership, and the newly launched ecommerce page enables new merchants to join in a matter of seconds. The press release highlights that this membership model has the goal of levelling the playing field by democratising cybersecurity and making the best protection accessible and affordable for organisations of all sizes, even in instances where in-house cybersecurity expertise is not available.





Cyvatar company mission and offering

A US-based company, Cyvatar aims to lead the future of cybersecurity with simplified, fully managed subscriptions. Being a CSaaS provider, Cyvatar hopes to enable its members to achieve successful security outcomes by offering the people, processes, and technology needed for cybersecurity success. The company provides services related to solution assessment, installation, configuration, remediation, and maintenance through a fixed monthly subscription that members can cancel anytime.