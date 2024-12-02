



Citizens of Cyprus can adopt digital solutions which enable them to obtain and store official documents in a digital format for legal purposes within the country. To simplify this process, QR codes are used for the easy scanning of these digital documents.

The launch comes after Cyprus issued its first 100,000 digital IDs in October 2024. The digital ID initiative, called IDMe.cy, serves various functions such as identity verification, authentication, and digital document signing. The issuing organisation responsible for overseeing authentication is JCC Payment Systems Ltd, a Cypriot firm specialising in financial and data infrastructure, and it operates under the supervision of the Department of Electronic Communications within the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy. To use the digital ID app, users must have an activated and verified CY Login profile to access government systems and services, along with two-factor authentication enabled.

Cyprus prepares to be wallet-ready

Cyprus, a member of the EU, is obligated to comply with the eIDAS 2.0 regulation, which requires the country to provide its citizens with a digital wallet option by 2026. According to DigWatch, the current digital strategy, set to expire in 2025, aims to upgrade digital transformation with a future-ready, knowledge-driven economy and society.

Now that the government has launched its app, it is encouraging organisations to prioritise the acceptance of digital ID documents, as it plans to make this mandatory. A specific compliance date will be announced shortly.

Previously, the government indicated that the gov.cy portal, featuring a generative AI digital assistant, was expected to go live in the last quarter of this year. The launch of the Digital Citizen platform was originally scheduled for May 2024, suggesting a slight delay in timelines.



