Cypress joins the FIDO Alliance for fingerprint reader standards

Cypress is designing its upcoming fingerprint reader solution to meet FIDO standards. FIDO members commit to share technology and collaborate to deliver open specifications for universal authentication methods that are interoperable, more secure and private, and easier to use. FIDO specifications enable biometric identity verification that protects sensitive user information and eliminates the need for inconvenient passwords.

In 2014, Cypress announced a strategic partnership with IDEX ASA to produce fingerprint reader solutions. Cypress will offer the solutions alongside its touch-sensing portfolio, which includes TrueTouchtouchscreen controllers and CapSensetouch-sensing controllers.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is a Silicon Valley-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company founded by T. J. Rodgers and others from Advanced Micro Devices. It was formed in 1982 with backing by Sevin Rosen and went public in 1986.