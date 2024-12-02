Cypress and IDEX launch fingerprint scanner

The company teamed up with IDEX ASA, a fingerprint biometrics developer, in an agreement that would see the latter’s fingerprint scanning technology adopted into Cypress’ touch-sensitive offerings.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is a Silicon Valley-based semiconductor design and manufacturing company founded by T. J. Rodgers and others from Advanced Micro Devices. It was formed in 1982 with backing by Sevin Rosen and went public in 1986.

In recent news, Cypress has joined the Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) Alliance.