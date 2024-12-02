CylancePROTECT achieves PCI DSS certification

This certification establishes CylancePROTECT as an endpoint security capable of deployment in PCI environments.

The PCI DSS, developed by the founding payment brands of the PCI Security Standards Council, was created to increase controls around cardholder data to reduce credit card fraud via its exposure. CylancePROTECT for endpoints fulfilled Requirement 5 to achieve 100% compliant PCI DSS certification.

Cylance applies artificial intelligence, algorithmic science and machine learning to cyber security and improve the way companies, governments and end users proactively solve the world’s most difficult security problems.