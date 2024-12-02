CyKick Labs launches with machine learning solutions

CyKick Labs’ solution, Telepath, uses big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to protect web applications against exploitation by individuals and bots alike. With Telepath, cybersecurity teams get early and actionable intelligence on emerging threats and comprehensive forensics capabilities, as well as insight into attacks.

Telepath stops fraud by understanding normative site visitor behaviour, inspecting enterprise web application transactions non-intrusively. It employs a hybrid approach based on rules and machine learning to identify suspect behaviour. The solution protects web applications from multiple threats such as industrial espionage information theft, account takeover, service disruption, business logic abuse and insider threats.