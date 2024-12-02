Cygnet.One partners with VIPRE Security Group





Following this announcement, the collaboration brings together Cygnet.One’s industry expertise and VIPRE’s large threat intelligence cloud and real-time behaviour monitoring services. This deal will provide customers and businesses in the region of India with optimised protection against online threats and fraud.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the announcement

The partnership was based on a shared vision and commitment to bringing the latest technology to solve business problems and challenges. The solutions of VIPRE are set to optimise the manner in which Cygnet.One delivers IT security tools easily, efficiently, and profitably to its customers in India.

At the same time, the partnership between Cygnet.One and VIPRE represent a significant step towards addressing the increasing demand for robust and improved security solutions in the country. By utilising Cygnet.One’s deep industry knowledge and VIPRE’s improved security technologies, the strategic deal is expected to provide comprehensive protection to companies across the region.

In addition, both financial institutions aim to elevate the cybersecurity landscape of the local industry, while protecting users and businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape as well. VIPRE’s ability to combat sophisticated cyber threats will enable Cygnet.One to effectively prevent and mitigate the growing menace of cyber-attacks, as well as empower clients with improved security and protection.



