CYFIRMA launches DeFNCE app for user's safety

The app is created to help people navigate the web safely, such as knowing how to set a secure password, learn about emerging cyber threats such as phishing campaigns and other social engineering lures, and be aware of fraudsters targeting apps they have installed.

In CYFIRMA’s research, threat actors and cybercriminals are increasingly viewing mobile devices as attack surfaces to carry out not just scams but also cyber espionage. The company predicts in 2022 that bad actors will mount attacks to take over mobile devices and demand ransom knowing that many will succumb to the extortion tactics.

DeFNCE has the capability to provide a safe browsing experience by using advanced algorithms to discover the users digital risk profile and alert him or her to spying, phishing, ransomware, malware, and other cyber threats. The app contains more than one million data sources to bring to the user's attention on emails and passwords which have been stolen or leaked into underground marketplaces, specific hacking campaigns planned by cybercriminals, and helps the user ensure the device settings adhere to cyber safe security standards.