Cyble discovers UberEats data leak on the dark web





Security Affairs suggests that during the process of dark web and deep web monitoring, the Cyble Research Team came across a threat actor who leaked user records of UberEats. The researchers were able to analyse some files leaked by the threat actors containing UberEats delivery drivers, delivery partners, and customers.

As such, the experts analysed 9 TXT files leaked by the threat actor. The leaked files also include login credentials of 579 UberEats customers and details of 100 delivery drivers. Exposed records include information such as login credentials, full name, contact number, trip details, bank card details, account creation date.