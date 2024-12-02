Cybertonica partners with Acuris Risk Intelligence

The partnership will integrate Cybertonica’s real-time behavioural biometrics platform with ARI’s Risk Intelligence flagship fraud product Cybercheck.

The combined solution offers a platform that brings together millions of data points and models for cyber risk and compliance. Cybercheck will be joined by Cybertonica’s intelligent platform which has a proven track record in managing transactions and behaviour events.

This move enables the two companies to open new markets to their combined product catalogue, improving features and increasing usability for fintech, gaming, banking, ecommerce, and payments businesses globally.

Acuris Risk Intelligence’s Cybercheck platform allows businesses and individuals to identify whether their company information, staff credentials, vendor or client details have been compromised by criminals or sold on dark web forums. The integration of Cybercheck with Cybertonica’s platform creates an offering that cuts fraud and risk through real-time continuous behavioural data analysis and immediate alerts and analysis.