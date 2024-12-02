Cybertonica, Extra Loyalty team up for retail and loyalty fraud protection





Cybertonica is a risk and fraud management platform using advanced data science techniques to meet the challenges in payments and fintech of risk, AML, compliance, and fraud detection. On the other hand, Extra Loyalty, with its proven track record of customer, employee, merchant engagement, and sales for retailers and banks over 20 years, delivers customer-centric retail and financial innovation with actionable data.

Via the new partnership, Cybertonica extends its reach into retail, loyalty fraud protection, and accesses markets in Eastern Europe, the Near East, and Africa where Extra Loyalty is already active. The aim of this collaboration is also to protect Extra Loyalty’s customers with Cybertonica’s intelligent risk and fraud management platform, offering advanced behavioural authentication.