Cybertonica brings enterprise-level anti-fraud solution to Shopify merchants

According to the press release, the product offers enterprise-level protection and enhanced conversions while eliminating the headache of fraud and chargebacks – allowing small and independent online businesses access to the same expert solutions as ecommerce powerhouses.

The announcement comes following the busiest online Black Friday ever recorded – which saw a surge of nearly 22% on a year ago to USD 9 billion. Furthermore, Shopify’s 1.7 million merchants can now access the product via the App Marketplace, with a one-touch activation equipping them with an array of automated risk management and fraud prevention capabilities.

The company stated that eComm360 Fraud Prevention reduces up to 80% of chargebacks and 90% of fraud. The solution went live on the Shopify App Marketplace on 1 December 2020.