CyberSource, Xendit to simplify payments in Indonesia

The partnership makes Xendit the first in Asia Pacific to use CyberSource Flex API to tokenize customers data, thereby enabling businesses to send and receive payments securely without the risk of storing customer data. The Asian payment service was founded in 2014 and provides an end-to-end payment solution. Furthermore, it also delivers a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept payments through card and bank transfers.

CyberSource, a wholly owned subsidiary of Visa, is an ecommerce credit card payment system management company. For more information about the company, please check its complete profile in our dedicated company database.