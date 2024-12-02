CyberSource, PAYSBUY to upgrade payment offerings for international expansion

The alliance allows PAYSBUY to expand its business internationally by delivering online payment services to its merchants.

Through CyberSource’s payment tokenization service, PAYSBUY and its merchants will be equipped to store valuable customer card information as tokens. Each token is a unique identifier that replaces the consumer’s payment data, allowing merchants to streamline their checkout process for repeat customers. This is made possible by removing the customer’s account number from the merchant environment and storing it on CyberSource’s servers.

PAYSBUY and its merchants will not need to handle full credit card details. Along with CyberSource’s hosted payment page solution Secure Acceptance, tokenization allows PAYSBUY to remove the need for recurring customers to key in their payment details with every payment transaction.

Thailand is one of Southeast Asia’s most promising internet markets, with more than 17 million internet users. In addition, the number of netizens in the country is growing at a rapid rate and is currently at 4.38 million, accounting for 6.3% of the entire population.

CyberSource, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is a payment management company. Over 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments and streamline fraud management.

