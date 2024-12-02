CyberSource offers payment gateway services for Hong Kongs ecommerce

This agreement helps financial institutions in Hong Kong and Macau to expand their merchant acquiring businesses for online merchants and offers a popular payment options, including digital mobile payment options like Visa Checkout and in-app purchase.

CyberSources payment tokenization together with fraud analytics and real-time fraud detection via CyberSource Decision Manager will allow JETCO to offer enhanced online payment security to customers.

These value-added services will further ensure lower fraud risk and streamline the checkout process. At the same time, consumers can enjoy a quick, secure and hassle-free ecommerce online payment journey.