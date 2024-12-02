CyberSource launches fraud solution for merchants clients

The CyberSource Loyalty Fraud Management Solution helps program owners protect against account takeover and all other activity, including fraud that may occur with incremental points purchases, points transfers and points redemption.

The solution combines analytical algorithms, customizable rules and insights from the more than 68 billion transactions Visa and CyberSource process annually to monitor for suspicious activity. With the new CyberSource Loyalty Fraud Management Solution, businesses can reduce fraud as their loyalty programs grow and protect their relationships with their most valuable customers.

The CyberSource Loyalty Fraud Management Solution is a new capability of CyberSource’s flagship Decision Manager fraud management platform. Decision Manager features a fraud detection radar blends machine learning algorithms, along with rules engine to help businesses respond to emerging fraud trends.

CyberSource a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is an ecommerce credit card payment system management company.