CyberSource and Realex team up to fight ecommerce fraud

Decision Manager will allow Realex Payments customers to compare various ‘what-if’ rule profiles against their own historical data to fine-tune their fraud detection even further.

CyberSource, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is a payment management company. Over 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments and streamline fraud management.

Realex Payments is a Global Payments company and a UK payment solution provider, processing in excess of GBP 24 billion per annum on behalf of 12,500 clients. Realex Payments clients include Virgin Atlantic, Paddy Power, The AA and NotontheHighstreet.com.