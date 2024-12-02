CyberSource, Amadeus in fraud management deal

The partnership is aimed at delivering an integrated travel reservation and fraud management solution to airlines, travel agencies and other travel organizations worldwide.

Deploying CyberSource’s global expertise in fraud management, the solution integrates fraud management system Decision Manager into the dedicated travel Amadeus Payment Platform (APP). Decision Manager can help travel organizations globally accept more legitimate bookings, while identifying potential fraudulent transactions.

CyberSource Decision Manager assists travel companies in identifying fraud with less manual intervention. Data insights are derived via modelling of more than 60 billion transactions that Visa and CyberSource process annually worldwide, including transactions across multiple payment types and sales channels, spanning online, call center and mobile. The transaction data is supplemented by 260 detector tests and time-tested statistical risk models, which can be localized by region to further expand the depth and breadth of transaction pattern visibility.

CyberSource, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Visa, is a payment management company. Over 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource and Authorize.Net brand solutions to process online payments and streamline fraud management.

