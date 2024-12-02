Cybersecurity worries over 80 percent CISOs, but only 1 in 7 reports to CEO

However, according to the study conducted by ISACA and RSA Conference, only 1 in 7 (14%) CISOs reports to the CEO. 74% of security professionals expect a cyberattack in 2016 and 30% experience phishing attacks every day.

2015 saw a 12-point drop in the percentage of security professionals who are confident in their team’s ability to detect and respond to incidents, dipping from 87% in 2014 to 75% in 2015. Among those 75%, 6 in 10 do not believe their staff can handle anything beyond simple cybersecurity incidents. In addition, the number who say that fewer than half of job candidates were considered “qualified upon hire” has risen from 50% to 59% in a year. 37% need six months to fill a cybersecurity position, up three points from 2014.

The survey also shows a lack of situational awareness for professionals who report that cybersecurity or information security is their primary role, as 24% did not know if any user credentials were stolen in 2015, 24% did not know which threat actors exploited their organizations, 23% did not know whether their organization had experienced an advanced persistent threat (APT) attack and 20% did not know whether any corporate assets were hijacked for botnet use.

Despite the fact that most CISOs report into an organization’s technology function, the study shows encouraging signs that cybersecurity does earn respect. Among those surveyed, 61% expect their cybersecurity budget to increase in 2016 and 75% say their organization’s cybersecurity strategy now aligns to enterprise objectives.