Cybersecurity startups register investment boost

Since 2010, USD 7.3 billion have been invested into 1208 private cybersecurity startups. Deals and dollars increased by more than 100% in both areas during this time period. Funding in 2014 broke the USD 2 billion barrier, while deals continued their steady ascent growing to 269 deals.

On a quarterly basis, we see that Q2 and Q3 of 2014 were the strongest for investment, with both reaching over USD 700 million invested. Large deals during this time include a USD 150 million investment into Lookout as well as multiple rounds totaling over USD 180 million into Good Technology.

Series A deal share exploded in 2014 growing by 13% between 2013 and 2014. Seed rounds decreased, reaching a 5 year low and taking a bit more than a quarter of total deals. Series D deal share has decreased consistently over the last 4 years, taking only 1% in 2014.