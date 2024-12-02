



watchTower's total funding now comes to USD 10.25 million, factoring in the initial seed round of USD 2.25 million that was secured in November 2021 from Vulcan Capital and Wavemaker Partners.

watchTowr will use the additional funds to continue improving the technology that underpins its proprietary platform and to seize growth opportunities that are arising from markets outside of Southeast Asia.

Creating more effective ways of fraud prevention

Traditional assurance approaches, like penetration testing, are no longer effective or rapid enough to keep organisations secure. By incorporating the latest attacker tactics and techniques into the watchTowr Platform, CISOs can understand their susceptibility to emerge vulnerabilities and threats in hours, rather than weeks or months.

Over the last ten years, organisational attack surfaces have ballooned to include outsourced technology, shadow IT, cloud environments and supply chain risks, to the point where most organisations have simply lost track of their attack surface.

watchTowr identifies high-impact and critical weaknesses across organisations at scale before attackers could exploit them, enabling organisations to get ahead of attackers and prevent breaches. When vulnerabilities like the famed Log4Shell go from discovery to Internet-wide attacks within a matter of hours, empowering organisations to defend themselves ahead of this indiscriminate exploitation is very important.

To fuel and underpin this capability, watchTowr's technology builds a real-time view of what an organisation's attack surface looks like to an attacker, typically empowering CISOs with a 300-400% increase in attack surface visibility.