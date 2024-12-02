The capital will enable the cybertech to accelerate the adoption of its BloodHound Enterprise (BHE) solution. BHE is allegedly one of the first platforms for comprehensively removing identity attack paths in Microsoft’s Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD. Funds will also be used to expand the company’s research and development initiatives.











BloodHound Enterprise was launched in 2021 and was inspired by SpecterOps’s BloodHound free and open source software (FOSS), which is a tool for penetration testers and red teamers to identify attack paths within on-premises AD and Azure AD cloud environments. The platform experienced significant growth in 2022, with its revenue and customer acquisition both growing by over 600%, as per the press release.

Company officials said that they’ve seen incredible growth in 2022, as enterprises recognise the need for practical solutions to identity-based threats. Their approach with BloodHound Enterprise is unique because rather than focusing on controlling access, they treat the identity ecosystem as a networked graph, mapping attack paths continuously in the same manner that bad actors test the soft spots of a corporate ecosystem.

The new funding will enable SpecterOps to further invest in R&D, grow their team, deliver powerful new features to customers, expand their consulting and training teams, and take their research and open-source projects to the next level.





More news in cybersecurity

In February 2023, Plaid has launched a security portal to help partners and customers accelerate their cybersecurity due diligence efforts and make informed decisions.

As Plaid collaborates with over 8,000 customers and 12,000 data partners to foster innovation within the fintech ecosystem, building trust is believed to be critical, however at such a scale, providing support for cybersecurity due diligence reviews can be inefficient and time-consuming for everyone.

Due to the fact that diligence initiated by Plaid’s partners takes place at various times throughout the year, predominantly during procurement, the security portal aims to ensure a ‘frictionless’ procurement process, while also addressing the expectations of Plaid customers and partners.