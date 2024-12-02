Cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike down worldwide





Following this announcement, the major cybersecurity platform that provides cybersecurity solutions to Windows PCs and other companies, is currently facing an outage. Multiple customers and clients across several geographical regions around the world, such as India, Japan, Canada, and Australia, have been affected by the issue.

The outage has taken place globally, and the reason behind it is a technical error in their main product, Falcon, with multiple customers reporting that the company servers are facing a BSOD error. The BSOD in question refers to the blue screen of death error, being known as a stop flow and a critical problem.

In addition, the outage has plugged many of the world’s largest companies into crisis, while also preventing Australian newsrooms from publishing their news items. The issue has impacted several firms around the globe, including banks, financial institutions, IT companies, Australian politicians, and even airports, which led to some flights being grounded.











More information on the announcement

Falcon represents a major protection system that was developed in order to secure Windows systems, which are leveraged by multiple businesses and customers across the globe. In addition, the CrowdStrike Falcon was designed to provide cybersecurity solutions such as detection and response, threat intelligence, endpoint protection, as well as incident response, security updates, patches, and Windows security features.

CrowdStrike has reportedly acknowledged the error and mentioned that its engineering team is actively working in order to resolve this issue, and there is no requirement for customers to open a support ticket as the problem is expected to be resolved as quickly as possible. The company also mentioned that they will inform clients and businesses when the issue is solved. In addition, Microsoft also confirmed on one of its official social media pages that it was investigating the problem which impacted users' ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and solutions, while also mentioning that the company is in the process of mitigating the issue.



