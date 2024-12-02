Cybersecurity in APAC region: Singapore leader in implementing 2FA security solutions

Among countries surveyed in Asia Pacific including Hong Kong, Japan, India and Thailand, Singapore had the highest rate of 2FA solutions adoption, with more than one-third (42%) of survey respondents embracing this security measure. Due to 2FA increased adoption, Singapore had the smallest proportion of businesses (40%) experiencing cyber breaches, suggesting that the implementation of 2FA might have been relatively effective.

The willingness of Singapore SMBs to adopt 2FA could be attributed to the countrys strong cybersecurity infrastructure, as a a large majority of Singapore SMBs (81%) indicated that they have a dedicated IT team, which represents businesses emphasis on investing in and dedicating resources to IT.

The survey called State of Cybersecurity in APAC: Small Businesses, Big Threats, polled 1,500 respondents with 300 respondents from small and medium businesses in each of the following markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Thailand and Japan.