Cybersecurity consultancy company joins FICO program

Through the partnership, Innovus will include the FICO Enterprise Security Score in its portfolio of solutions and services. The FICO Enterprise Security Score enables Innovus clients to assess cybersecurity risk within their own organisation, as well as monitor the risk of their vendors.

The FICO Enterprise Security Score provides a metric that facilitates empirically informed board-level risk assessment, third-party vendor management, and cyber breach insurance underwriting. The FICO Enterprise Security score gives organisations a quantitative measure of the likelihood of significant cyber breach in the next 12 months. The solution outlines current threat profile characteristics and granular insights into potential security issues to facilitate security posture remediation and continuous improvement processes.