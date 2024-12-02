CyberScout to support LAFCU Shred Day

Through the CyberScout partnership, LAFCU members can subscribe to CyberScout’s economical, year-round credit and fraud monitoring services, which include credit and fraud monitoring, proactive educational information and tools, and full identity theft recovery assistance.

In addition, members with documents and other items containing identity information can have materials safely destroyed at the upcoming LAFCU Shred Day, April 22. Through the partnership, the credit union’s members can subscribe to credit and fraud monitoring, proactive educational information and tools, and full identity theft recovery assistance.

Each LAFCU member can bring up to 10 boxes of materials to be shredded at no cost. Materials recommended are anything that includes identifying information such as account numbers. This includes documents, receipts, address labels, bills, insurance claims, hard drives, SD and SIM cards, mobile phones and thumb drives.

CyberScout is an international company that provides proactive protection services against data breaches and identity theft to more than 17.5 million households.