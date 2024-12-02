



Dubai Chambers sponsors CyberHive and Meerana's strategic collaboration, which aims to support technological innovation and secure a digital future for organisations globally.

The MoU was signed at the Dubai Business Forum in London, which focused on trade, finance, and technology, allowing business participants and investors to strengthen ties between the UK and Dubai while exploring collaboration opportunities across various sectors.

Meerena and CyberHive’s offering

Meerana creates smart solutions that focus on improving business planning and operations. By combining expert consultation, customised products, and services, Meerana equips organisations with reframing technologies and best practices, providing value to its clients and partners.

As highlighted in the UAE Cyber Security Council’s State of the UAE – Cybersecurity Report 2024, the Emirates currently possesses at least 155,000 vulnerable assets, with over 40% of the most significant vulnerabilities being more than five years old.

CyberHive’s solutions provide a toolkit for organisations across various industries as they strive to protect themselves and their clients from continuously evolving online threats. CyberHive provides a range of cybersecurity products built on zero-trust principles. The company's offering, CyberHive Connect, is a zero-trust, software-defined mesh network that incorporates quantum-safe cryptography. It uses real-time intrusion detection and verification technology to safeguard networks against the most recent cyber threats. In addition to its main product, CyberHive offers supplementary modules such as CyberHive Gatekeeper, a cloud access security broker (CASB) platform designed to secure Microsoft 365, and CyberHive Trusted Cloud, which ensures secure hosting for sensitive workloads both in the cloud and on-site.

The company holds several certifications, including ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems) and Cyber Essentials Plus, and is an approved supplier for the UK government G-Cloud. Additionally, CyberHive has recently secured funding from the European Space Agency, further solidifying its market position.