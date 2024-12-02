This collaboration will integrate Feathery’s automation capabilities with CyberCube’s Broking Manager and Account Manager products, providing brokers and insurers with optimised efficiency and deeper insights into cyber risk assessments.











Optimised cyber insurance flows with AI-driven automation

Feathery’s AI feature extracts information from mutual clients and inputs it into CyberCube’s Broking Manager and Account Manager via the CyberConnect API suite. This integration optimises the cyber insurance placement process, reducing manual effort and ensuring brokers have access to accurate and timely data for risk assessment and better decision-making.

Feathery helps carriers with commercial underwriting data intake by collecting submission PDFs, ACORD forms, or loss runs sent from producers, extracting the necessary underwriting fields using AI, and then sending the data to any system.

The company also helps brokers with comparative quote and policy analysis, including scanning carrier quote PDFs and AMS + CRM data to generate branded reports for clients comparing different options, premium variances, and coverage differences.

Through this integration, brokers and insurers using CyberCube’s products will benefit from automation across CyberConnect APIs. This includes automating the population of cyber risk assessment data, improving the accuracy of risk profiling, and generating cyber risk reports with financial loss modelling and risk benchmarking. The solution will also allow brokers and insurers to visualise financial exposure through simulated cyber loss scenarios, which provide data-driven insights for underwriting decisions.

Through this partnership, CyberCube aims to drive efficiency and intelligence into cyber insurance workflows and support brokers and underwriters with tools that keep them informed and help them make data-driven decisions with greater speed and accuracy. Feathery is committed to leveraging automation to optimise efficiency and remove friction from cyber insurance processes.