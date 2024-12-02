CyberCube launches CAERS





The Cyber Aggregation Event Response Service (CAERS) will see CyberCube partnering with Kroll, a provider of data, technology, and insights related to risk, governance, and growth, to provide CyberCube’s clients with information and guidance on major cyber aggregation events. Kroll will provide frontline threat intelligence generated from the thousands of incident response cases it handles every year.

The CAERS team will update CyberCube’s clients with the information while CyberCube’s SaaS products, including Broker Manager, Account Manager, and Portfolio Manager, will assist with a response to any unfolding cyber catastrophe.

CyberCube’s products, including Portfolio Manager, Broking Manager, and Account Manager, are designed for insurance intermediaries and risk carriers and are used by companies across the insurance ecosystem.