Cybercriminals turn their attention to mobile

With banking increasingly becoming an integral part of mobile device usage, attackers have begun building sophisticated capabilities into their mobile banking malware.

People getting apps from Googles official Play mobile app store were affected significantly as well. According to the report, in 2017, 30,000 more malicious applications have circulated on Google Play than it did in 2016. The threats were harder to detect because they often hid in encrypted traffic and behind legitimate application functionality.

In 2017, Trend Micro analysed more than 468,830 unique mobile ransomware samples. That number represented a 415% increase in new ransomware from 2016. Mobile ransomware detections were highest in China, which accounted for nearly one-third of all detections, followed by Indonesia, India, and Japan. However, ransomware was not the only mobile threat. In 2017, the number of unique mobile banking malware samples that Trend Micro spotted increased 94% to 108,439.