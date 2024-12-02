Cybercriminals reactivate Netflix accounts without users' permission

Criminals can log into dormant accounts and reactivate them without knowing users’ bank details, according to BBC. This is made possible as the video streaming service holds customer data on their site for 10 months, including billing details, to be easy for customers to rejoin. Netflix says this information is available to members who choose to cancel and they will delete it all if requested by email, according to BBC.

Netflix says the safety of its members' accounts is top priority, and members who notice any unusual activity on their account should contact them immediately.

There is a lucrative market for Netflix login details, with criminals selling ‘lifetime’ accounts on eBay for as little as GBP 3, the online publication adds. Nevertheless, an eBay spokesperson told BBC Radio 4's You & Yours programme that these listings were banned from the platform and that they would be removed and enforcement action taken against the sellers.