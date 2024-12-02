Cybercriminals launch DDoS attacks on European Commission sites

EC staff revealed for several sources that some servers went offline following the attack, resulting in interruption of activity for multiple hours. Still, no data breach was recorded and EC security teams responded well.

For the moment, the group of cybercriminals who launched the attacks is not yet known, but the European Commission says that it has already started an investigation and will share more information at a later time. Insiders revealed that the EC expected new waves of attacks in the coming days, and the cyber emergency response team (CERT-EU) was working with the IT security team to block them.

In addition to the traffic that hackers submitted to the EU website, the Commission also experienced attacks specifically aimed at network gateways, and this is the main reason that caused Internet connections used by employees to go down.