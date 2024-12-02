Cybercrime to continue to increase in Australia by 2020

According to a report conducted by the ACSC, the activity that targeted Australian networks in 2014 included spear phishing, the use remote access tools (RAT) and watering hole techniques. A RAT is an administration tool that allows someone to access a computer from a remote location.

In 2014, the ACSC received a report from an Australian state government agency that had discovered a compromise of one of its servers. Looking to 2015, the ACSC predicted that spear phishing will continue to be popular and the use of watering hole techniques will increase.

According to the report, effective cyber security requires a partnership between government and the private sector, with organisations and their users taking greater responsibility for the security of their networks and information.

The ACSC brings together the Australian Crime Commission, the Australian Federal Police (AFP), ASIO, the Australian Signals Directorate, the Attorney-General’s Department, the Defence Intelligence Organisation and CERT Australia.