Cybercrime in the UK and US registers boost in Q2 2015

According to a report conducted by ThreatMetrix, UK is the top target for cyber criminals with UK businesses targeted more frequently than US counterparts. Apart from local threats, criminals in Nigeria, Germany, the US and Mexico lead the way in attacking the UK.

The study shows that online commerce worldwide has been particularly badly hit by cyber-crime. Fraudulent attacks rose 20% in the second quarter of 2015 in which ThreatMetrix blocked 36 million fraud attempts estimated to be worth GBP 2 billion.

Account creation fraud was the highest risk, accounting for nearly 7% of transactions blocked by ThreatMetrix, while account login risk was lower at 3%. But ThreatMetrix said that, because there are many times more login transactions processed, this represents a significant account takeover or hijacking risk.

The study also found that cyber criminals targeting financial institutions are particularly focused on the online lenders. Attacks spiked significantly in Q2 2015 and focused mainly on new accounts originations and payment disbursements.