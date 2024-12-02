Cybercrime fighting group stops Beebone botnet

The elimination of the Beebone botnet is an early success chalked up by the Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce, a coordination body created in 2014 by the FBI, Britains National Crime Agency, Europol and host of other international law enforcement agencies.

Botnet is the term applied to networks of hijacked machines which criminals or security agencies use to spread malicious software, empty bank accounts and launch attacks.

The move is a big step for the Cybercrime Action Taskforce, set up in September 2014 in a bid to go after top-level internet crime. A host of security groups, including Intel Security, Kaspersky and Shadowserver, provided assistance.