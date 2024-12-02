Cybercrime costs register growth for US and global companies

According to a study conducted by the Ponemon Institute pegged the average annual cost of cybercrime per large US company at USD 15.4 million. Thats up 19% from USD 12.7 million in 2014. It also represents an 82% jump from Ponemons inaugural study six years ago.

Individually, cybercrime costs for the US companies surveyed varied dramatically, ranging from USD 1.9 million to USD 65 million. And the average cost of a cyberattack on a US company rose 22% to USD 1.9 million from USD 1.5 million.

Globally, the average annualized cost of cybercrime increased 1.9% from 2014 to USD 7.7 million.

The study looked at a sample of 58 US companies with at least 1,000 connections to its computer network. Globally, the study analyzed data from 252 companies in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Japan, Russia and Brazil.