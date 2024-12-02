Cybercrime attacks in India may double in 2015

A research conducted by Assocham-Mahindra SSG reveals that the number of cybercrimes in India is nearly around 149,254 and is likely to cross the 300,000 by 2015, growing at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 107%. According to the study, every month sees 12,456 cases registered in India.

Findings indicate that during 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, the total number of cybercrimes registered were 13,301, 22,060, 71,780 and 62,189 (till May) respectively. Phishing attacks of online banking accounts or cloning of ATM/debit cards are common occurrences. The increasing use of mobile/smartphones/tablets for online banking/financial transactions has also increased the vulnerabilities to a great extent. The maximum offenders came from the 18-30 age group.

These attacks have been observed to be originating from the cyber space of a number of countries including the US, of Europe, Brazil, Turkey, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and the UAE, highlighted the study.

The report shows that Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra have occupied the top three positions when it comes to cybercrimes registered under the new IT Act in India. These three states together contribute more than 70% to Indias revenue from IT and IT related industries.