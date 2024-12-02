Cyber security remains main concern for global organisations

According to the survey by Experis, ManpowerGroups professional resourcing and project-based solutions arm, cyber security is the most frequently cited in-demand skillset globally (32%), nearly twice as much as the next mentioned skillset, software development (18%).

Globally, the most in-demand and hard-to find areas of expertise mentioned by IT leaders are information security, software development, business analytics, project management and cloud expertise.

Indian employers state information security as one of the most in-demand skill followed by Data Analysis and Software developing/programming.

In India, IT leaders mentioned Java as in-demand and hard-to find skill, both now and in the next 12-18 months. In business intelligence and analytics, Indian employers are looking for big data professionals followed by database management and SQL skills.

Executive awareness of the problem, innovative and flexible approaches to education and training, and increased collaboration across organisations are the keys to successful security workforce management, the report noted.