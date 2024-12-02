Cyber-security experts expect mobile payments breaches to register growth

According to a study conducted by ISACA, 87% of the 900 cybersecurity experts interviewed claimed data breaches would increase by 2016. In fact, just a quarter (23%) said they thought mobile payments keep personal info safe, while around half (47%) claimed mobile payments are definitely not secure.

Insecure public wi-fi was ranked the number one vulnerability by most respondents (26%), followed by lost or stolen devices (21%), phishing/SMiShing (18%), weak passwords (13%) and user error (7%).

Two-thirds of ISACA’s cybersecurity experts claimed two-factor authentication is the best way to prevent a breach of personal information, followed by requiring a short-term authentication code (18%).

Installing security apps on the device itself, an option which puts more responsibility on the user, was far less popular, gaining only 9% of respondents.

ISACA argued that, by using the COBIT governance framework, all stakeholders could agree on an acceptable balance of fraud rates versus revenue.